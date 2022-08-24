TORTONA

Derthona wins the Lorenzo Traverso memorial in Gavi, against two Promotion teams, but perseveres in moments of ups and downs that still leave questions about the level of quality of the team. In the triangular match played on Saturday evening, the bianconeri lost the first match against Arquatese for 0-1 and then beat Gaviese 3-0, winning the trophy but not dispelling any doubts. It must be said, however, that the test was conclusive up to a certain point, since seven players were kept at rest as a precaution, in order not to overload small ailments from preparation: Tambussi, Todisco, Zucchini, Matera, Procopio, Saccà, Gomez. Practically the entire defense, the outsiders, the center forward and one of the strikers confirmed from last season. It is therefore logical to deduce that the Derthona seen on the pitch cannot be considered the one who will face the season. In the first match then many other possible owners remained on the bench and played other elements in the test, some of the 2005: goalkeeper Rescia, defense all under with Corelli, Daffonchio, Agazzi, Soplantai and NEgri, Rome, Giannone and Manasiev (only over on 11 elements) in the median, forwards D’Arcangelo and Castronovo, then not confirmed by the test. The Arquatese wins 1-0, with Derthona only shaken at the entrance of Romairone, in great form, to engage the goalkeeper several times. Against Gaviese, the son of art confirmed what he had done in the other matches, scoring a brace in the first minutes, first with the head and then with the foot, with the seal of Coccolo at the end of the 3-0. Here the formation was more reliable: Edo in goal, Corelli and Tuchet outside, Agazzi, Daffonchio, Negri behind, Roma and Ciko inside, three strikers with Romairone, D’Arcagnelo and Coccolo: always unripe defense with only under, more likely attack . Next Sunday Derthona will face Fossano in the Italian Cup—

Stefano Brocchetti