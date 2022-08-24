The theoretical study center group of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ Federation Party Group studied the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”



August21Day,Municipal Disabled Persons’ FederationThe theoretical study center group of the party group held a study meeting,TopicStudy the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”，Systematically comprehend Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.Zheng Xindi, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ FederationPreside over the meeting, party membersSheng Qing、established、Wu Jian、Hu Tingjie、Jeon Chung-youngParticipate in learning to exchange speeches.

meeting pointed out，The publication of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” is a major event in the political life of the party and the country, as well as a major event in the party’s ideological construction. The book embodies the latest theoretical achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism, and is an authoritative reading that comprehensively and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.The book vividly records the great practice of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership of the party and the people to respond to the situation and start a new situation, which is a deeper understanding of theThe definitive work on the decisive significance of “Two Establishments”.Studying this work will further deepen our understanding of the Chinese Communist Partyand the Chinese peopleUnderstanding why the past was successful and how the future can continue to be successful,Deepen the understanding of China’s road, China’s governance, and China’s principles, and effectively strengthen“Four consciousnesses”, firm “four self-confidences”, achieve “two maintenances”, and unite and work hard and move forward bravely in the new era and new journeywith full confidence towards the second centenary goal of building a great modern socialist country in an all-round wayMaiEnter。

Zheng Xindi pointed out，Disabled party members and cadres, especially leading cadresIt is necessary to study and implement the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” as a major political task, and earnestly pay close attention to it.It is necessary to quickly organize a learning climax, carry out learning activities in a combination of centralized learning and self-learning, online and offline learning, current learning and daily learning, etc., to achieve full coverage and normalization of learning for all party members. Leading cadres should set an example, take the lead in learning and make speeches; party branches should include learning as an important part of the daily learning of party members.It is necessary to learn it as it is, and work hard to understand it. It is necessary to comprehensively and systematically study and continuously improve theoretical literacy and political ability. It is necessary to link practical studies to effectively enhance the ability to use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide and solve practical problems.

Zheng XindiIt is emphasized that the purpose of learning is to guide practice and promote work.Disabled People’s FederationIt is necessary to adhere to the combination of learning and application, apply what you have learned, and convert the learning results of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” into promotionDisabled peopleThe vivid practice and actual results of high-quality development have further promoted the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions.First, we must put political construction in the first place and resolutely“Two Maintenance”.It is necessary to take the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions as the primary political task, and to study Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the top priority, and do a good job in welcoming, studying, publicizing and implementing the work of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. .SecondAlways adhere to the supremacy of the people and strengthen services for the disabled.The first is to accelerate the digital reform of the Disabled Persons’ Federation.Full coverage buildThe application of “Help the Disabled”, iteratively improves the functional modules, accelerates the transformation of service concepts, service methods, service methods and methods, and reshapes the service system and mechanism, and promotes the overall wisdom of the work of the disabled.The second is to promote the construction of barrier-free environment from point to area.On the basis of the overall planning and deployment, ensure the simultaneous construction of new, reconstruction and expansion projects, the selective construction of iconic sites, and the rapid construction of problem-oriented and demand-oriented projects.The third is to fully implement the pilot and pilot projects of provincial urban-rural integration and common prosperity.1+4 Heart-warming Action Pilot Work for the Disabledstrengthen the high-quality promotion of disabled people’s protection of employment, rehabilitation, cultural and sports undertakings, and accessibility, and further improve the happiness of disabled people’s lives.The fourth is to further consolidate the construction of grassroots organizations.Complete the work of the disabled people’s federation with high quality, and build1+X visit and care system.Fifth, deepen and expand“I do practical things for the masses” practical activities,Effectively meet the needs of the disabled, solve the difficulties of the disabled, and practice wellThe original mission of “Three Firsts”.Sixth, strengthen party building.Deeply implement the general requirements of party building in the new era and the party’s organizational line in the new era, firmly establish the orientation of selecting and employing people with emphasis on practical work and focusing on practical results, and promote comprehensive and strict party governance to develop in depth, and ensure high-quality party building.Disabled peoplehigh-quality development.