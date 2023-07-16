City Officials Hold Video Dispatching Meeting to Deploy Typhoon Defense Work

Jiangmen City Holds Video Conference to Discuss Typhoon Defense Preparations

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) – On the morning of July 15, Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Director, presided over a video dispatching meeting at the Municipal Emergency Command Center. The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the current flood control and typhoon prevention situation and deploy measures for typhoon defense. Chen emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement the instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on flood prevention and relief work, as well as the recent flood disasters in Chongqing. He urged the city to prioritize people’s safety and establish a strong sense of risk. Chen also called for careful preparations and proactive actions to protect the lives and property of the city’s residents.

According to reports, at 13:00 on July 15, Typhoon “Tali” was approximately 700 kilometers away from the southeast coast of Jiangmen City. The maximum wind force in the center was recorded at level 8. It is predicted that the typhoon will move towards west Guangdong and the eastern coast of Hainan, affecting Jiangmen with strong winds and local heavy rainstorms. In response, the city had launched a level IV emergency response for windproof measures on the afternoon of July 14.

During the video conference, Chen Anming connected with various counties, cities, and districts and received reports on the preparations for typhoon defense from relevant departments. He stressed the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, as well as the decisions and requirements of the provincial party committee and provincial government. Chen called for swift and comprehensive actions to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, with the goal of achieving “zero deaths.”

Chen also highlighted the need to conduct risk and hidden danger investigations and rectifications within the city. Grassroots grid-based management systems should play a crucial role in identifying and eliminating risks. Additionally, localities should conduct risk assessments on various key areas, such as marine ranches, dilapidated buildings, water conservancy projects, construction sites, and tourist attractions. By addressing vulnerabilities, the city can strengthen its ability to respond to emergencies.

The supremacy of the people and the preservation of life were emphasized by Chen, who called for strict adherence to typhoon prevention requirements, including the “six percent” rigid standards. The “three connections” system and the “four ones” mechanism for the transfer of special groups in the event of disasters should also be strictly implemented to ensure the safety of residents. Coordination and cooperation among departments at all levels were additionally highlighted, along with the need for effective monitoring, early warning systems, and the deployment of emergency rescue forces and disaster relief materials.

Lastly, Chen emphasized the importance of organizational leadership and on-duty work. He called for overall planning and coordination, front-line command, and inspection and supervision teams to ensure the implementation of measures. The city leaders Cai Dewei, Zheng Xiaoyi, Li Huiwen, Cao Yang, and Feng Xiaogang were present at the meeting.

With the proactive measures and comprehensive preparations outlined during the video conference, Jiangmen City aims to protect its residents and minimize the potential damage caused by Typhoon “Tali.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

