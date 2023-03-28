Through a request note submitted by the members of the Civic Board of Ciudad del Este, the Electoral Court of the Jurisdiction ordered the transfer of the polling place from School No. 2,974 “Adela Speratti” from the Mburucuyá neighborhood to Graduate School No. 2,972 “Holy Family” of the La Blanca neighborhood.

Pursuant to AI No. 01 dated March 24 of this year, the request was processed in order to have greater comfort and physical space, taking into account the geographical proximity between both locations that bring together a good flow of voters for the elections. presidential elections on April 30.

Eng. Berardo Benítez, (ANR) secretary of the Civic Board stated that the technical opinion of the visits made “in situ” to the premises, determined that the existing building infrastructure did not respond to concepts of inclusiveness, “We were able to verify that there were difficulties in the access of the elderly to the compound due to the lack of ramps, very steep stairs and architectural obstacles that did not make it a friendly environment for the electoral act, ”explained the expert in electoral battles.

“With this, the integration of 100% of the polling stations is being arranged, transferring the electoral act from School No. 2,974 Adela Speratti in the Mburucuyá neighborhood to School No. 2,972 Sagrada Familia in the La Blanca neighborhood of the Ciudad del Este district. ”, stated Eng. Berardo Benítez, secretary of the Civic Board.

“The transfer is carried out maintaining the same electoral codification”

For his part, Mr. Jorge Frutos, (ANR) member of the Civic Board of Ciudad del Este recalled that Law 635/95, Regulating Electoral Justice clearly establishes in its Art. 18 inc. D, as the competence of the Electoral Judges “Designate the polling places and the members of the respective polling stations at the proposal of the Civic Boards”, which gave rise to the request based on criteria and technical reasons that were exposed in a detailed report presented to the pertinent instances of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE).

“The transfer of premises is carried out with the same denomination and coding. This means that your original identity is not lost. We believe that everything conforms to the law because it is contemplated in the current electoral regulations and does not alter the electoral process,” Frutos emphasized.

The Electoral First Instance Judge of Alto Paraná Abg. MG. Pedro Nicolás Guzmán Caballero informed the General Directorate of Electoral Registration of the TSJE and the Civic Board of Ciudad del Este for their decision and compliance with the measure.