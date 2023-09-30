Home » Civil records can now be obtained digitally – news
News

Civil records can now be obtained digitally – news

by admin
Civil records can now be obtained digitally – news

With prior payment, copies of birth, marriage or death records can be downloaded.

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, launched the new digital civil registry, a tool that will allow Colombians to obtain digital copies of their civil records of birth, marriage or death, efficiently and with full legal validity for all procedures. .

Colombians will be able to download a copy of their civil registry after making a payment of $15,600 through the website https://rcenlinea.registraduria.gov.co/dedicated exclusively to carrying out this procedure.

The national registrar highlighted the technological and sustainable importance of the new online civil registry. He pointed out that, with this initiative, many Colombians will not have the need to go to registry offices, notaries or chancelleries to obtain physical copies, which is particularly beneficial for Colombians residing abroad.

«The National Registry Office once again becomes a world pioneer in technological advances in identification. In this tool we take advantage of more than 74 million civil records of birth, marriage and death that are in our databases. Likewise, soon notaries and registrars will be able to process civil registration completely digitally, no more use of paper,” he said.

For his part, the delegate registrar for Civil Registry and Identification, Didier Chilito, maintained that this digital innovation is based on the rules that govern identification aspects in Colombia and highlighted its importance in the modernization process of the Registry of the century. XXI.

«This copy of the civil registry will be valid for three months, as established by the legal regulations on identification in the country. In addition, the citizen will be able to issue a copy of his digital civil registry as many times as he requires,” he added.

See also  MDV wants to increase prices for tickets and subscriptions

The digital civil registry seeks to streamline procedures and provide Colombians with the possibility of obtaining copies of this document from any corner of the world.

You may also like

Coscioni Association: “Green light for assisted suicide for...

Something dangerous may happen in the United States...

Social Security Administration Announces Payment Schedule for October...

Jail for 4 men accused of mistreating their...

Yan Geling’s Banned Book and the Elegy to...

The boat overturns and ends up in the...

Content of the Friday sermon on the topic...

US Government to Continue Deportations of Cuban Migrants...

Obtain one of 202 places for professional internships...

Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy