A 39-year-old man of Nigerian origin was killed by a passer-by. The attacker allegedly used a crutch to kill Alika Ogorchukwu, a peddler. The alleged killer was stopped. The crime scene is the very central Corso Umberto I and the attack took place in front of several witnesses who called for help: the 118 staff tried to revive the Nigerian, who died on the street.

