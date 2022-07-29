Home Sports Lionel Abega is the first under under the Riso Scotti Pavia
Lionel Abega is the first under under the Riso Scotti Pavia

Lionel Abega is the first under under the Riso Scotti Pavia

Pavia coach Alberto Mazzetti “I would like to thank Olimpia Milano who allowed us to have a player with great room for growth in our group”

July 28, 2022

Lionel Abega is the first of the under available to coach Mazzetti. The play guard will arrive at Riso Scotti on loan from Olimpia Milano. Lionel (190 cm by 82 kg, class of 2004) was born in Yaounde (Cameroon). He starts playing in the two basketball realities of the capital (Falcons de Biyem-Assi Basketball first and As Keep the Dream then). The turning point came with a scholarship that took him to Italy in 2016 at HSC Rome. Here he participates in tournaments under 15, 16 and 18 and completes the basketball training that allows him to play as an Italian, highlighting himself as one of the best 2004 in the whole country.

In 2020 Olimpia Milano signed him and the player made his debut in the under 19 championship, comparing himself with the best peers in the country at the Next Gen Cup. Last year the debut in senior tournaments: given that Lionel, as well as the excellent youth teams with Milan also plays the A2 tournament, on loan to Urania Milano. In the regular season Abega puts together ten attendance tokens (1.5 points in 5 ‘on average on the parquet), in a rich and qualitative guard sector like that of the Milanese team but, in the two matches of the clock phase, coach Villa grants him time and two performances arrive that give the dimension of his possibilities (13 points in 14 ‘against Latina and 15 points in 24’ against Chieti). Classic combo guard, excellent defender on the ball, great athlete and spectacular hitter, Abega has a soft shot and the necessary explosiveness to attack the iron.

Alberto Mazzetti is particularly stimulated by the idea of ​​having a player with these growth margins on his hands: “First of all – the Riso Scotti coach underlines – I would like to thank the Olimpia Milano club and its new technical manager of the Catalan youth for helping us to ensure that Lionel can be part of our group. I for one am very stimulated by having a seventeen-year-old boy in the team and being able to help him grow and improve. Of Lionel, in the season in Urania, I was amazed by the brazenness with which he faced the matches in which he was called into question ». –

