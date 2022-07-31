“In September, when the emotional wave linked to the tragedy will have deflated, we will have to implement concrete initiatives to financially support the family of Alika Ogorchukwu: surely at school we will start a fundraiser to help his wife raise little Emmanuel “. Sandro Lucianithe principal of the comprehensive Tacchi Venturi institute in San Severino Marche is shaken, as is the whole school community of the Municipality of 12 thousand inhabitants 50 kilometers from Civitanova Marche where the street vendor killed on Friday