Home News Civitanova Marche, the school of Alika’s son launches a fundraiser for the family
News

Civitanova Marche, the school of Alika’s son launches a fundraiser for the family

by admin
Civitanova Marche, the school of Alika’s son launches a fundraiser for the family

“In September, when the emotional wave linked to the tragedy will have deflated, we will have to implement concrete initiatives to financially support the family of Alika Ogorchukwu: surely at school we will start a fundraiser to help his wife raise little Emmanuel “. Sandro Lucianithe principal of the comprehensive Tacchi Venturi institute in San Severino Marche is shaken, as is the whole school community of the Municipality of 12 thousand inhabitants 50 kilometers from Civitanova Marche where the street vendor killed on Friday

See also  Trevignano Romano, man kills his mother and neighbor

You may also like

Uil: “We must lay the foundations for the...

CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee Zhongshan Municipal People’s Government...

On July 30 in Beijing, there were no...

Civitanova Marche, the widow’s desperation: “I want justice....

Falcade, in a thousand for the concert in...

Last year, the scale of my country’s digital...

Gas: how the price calculation will change from...

A round of thanks and in the saddle...

[Car rollover scene]Sudden death after staying up late...

Meloni, Letta and Salvini on the murder of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy