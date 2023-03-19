Home News Cleaning the washing machine from scale and dirt – method – video
Cleaning the washing machine from scale and dirt – method – video

Cleaning the washing machine from scale and dirt – method – video

In order for the washing machine to serve for a long time, without failures, it is necessary to periodically carry out its simple cleaning and prevention.

There is a “special” solution that helps not only to remove dirt, but also to get rid of odor, scale and mold, writes cpykami.

To prepare a “special solution”, soda must be diluted with water in a ratio of 2:1. Apply the paste to the drum, leave for 10 minutes, then remove the remaining paste with a damp cloth.

Pour 1 cup of vinegar into the compartment for liquid powder, run the machine with an empty drum for the longest wash at the highest temperature, so that there is no trace of unpleasant odors and scale.

Gums and doors are easily cleaned of plaque and mold using vinegar and any dishwashing detergent in a 1:1 ratio. Apply the mixture to the rubber band and the door with a sponge, remove the dirt with a damp cloth.

102

