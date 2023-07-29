Climate social camp, appointment in Val di Susa and in Venice – News

“This Climate social camp was an important appointment for climate movements and for social justice. This will be followed by the Alta Felicità camp against the Tav in Val Susa this weekend, and from 8 to 10 September the Venice Climate Camp to field ideas and activation energies in the face of the mega projects of the Milan – Cortina 2026 Olympics”. So in a note the activists of the Climate social camp, after the three days in the Piedmontese capital which ended yesterday.





“The fight to defend the planet and people’s lives does not stop, after the summer we will take to the streets on October 6 to protest and to demand climate justice” concludes Giulia, one of the activists.



