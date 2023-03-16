Prepared by: UTCH Water Resources Group, based on information from IDEAM. Lorenzo Andrade, M. C Palacios, Francisca Palacios, Juana Mosquera, Ana Magnolia, Carlos Alberto Vega

In Quibdó, the summers are short and warm; winters are short and hot, wet and overcast year round. The temperature generally ranges from 24°C to 31°C and rarely goes below 23°C or rises above 33°C. It has a tropical climate. It is a city with significant rainfall. Even in the driest month there is a lot of rain. It is classified as Af by the Köppen-Geiger system. The average temperature is 24.6 °C. and its average rainfall of 8,050 mm. The driest month is February, with 333 mm. Most of the precipitation falls in October, averaging 871 mm.

Tabla 1 Table on the percentage of cloudiness in the department of Chocó

Fraction Ener. February Mar. April May. Jun. Jul. Ago. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dic. but cloudy 78% 83% 86% 91% 42% 92% 89% 90% 91% 91% 88% 81% clearer 22% 17% 14% 9% 6% 8% 11% 10% 9% 9% 12% 19%

Note: Source: DIAM records.

From the reading of the previous table we can observe:

The average percentage of sky covered with clouds is not very variable during the year, it lasts 3.5 more or less, it begins on November 28 and ends on March 11, the clearest month is January with an average of 22% of the time, cloudy days; May is the cloudiest month with an average of 94%. Based on this categorization, the most common form of precipitation throughout the year is rain alone, with a peak chance of 87% on November 9. Based on the beach/pool scoreThe best time of the year to visit Quibdó and anticipate hot activities is from the beginning of December to the end of March.

Colombia preserves the distribution of the bimodal and monomodal rainfall regime. Regarding temperature, the behavior is similar for all the quarters, the only variation is found in the Pacific coastal plains and in the Pié de Monte Amazónico, where their temperatures register values ​​between 18 and 20°C, conserving the behavior climate of the average temperature in the national territory.

The general pattern of Colombia related to rain and heat (precipitation and temperature), in its seasons is: rainfall with rainfall of less than 500 mm in Alta Guajira and with higher nuclei in the Pacific region with annual totals of more than 9000 mm. , the Caribbean region registers rainfall between 500 and 4000mm with a very defined gradient in a southerly direction.

The Andean region has a great pluviometric diversity, with relatively little rainfall up to 500 mm, for the south of Huila and the northeast of Tolima (borders with Cundinamarca) along the eastern mountain range between 1000 and 1500 mm, in the Magdalena valleys. and Alto Cauca from 2,500 to 3,000 mm and maximum nuclei (from 5,000 to 7,000 mm. In the Orinoquia, high rainfall from 2,000 to 3,500 mm predominates in its central and eastern part, even though up to 7,000 mm can be observed towards the foothills and for the On the contrary, in the extreme north of Arauca, rainfall can be less than 1,500 mm Most of the Amazon receives between 4,000 and 5,000 mm per year in its central and eastern part, while the Pacific region receives between 3,000 and 9,000 mm.

The average temperature in the Pacific region is between 22 and 28°C.

The hot season in Quibdó dura 2.6 months, of the January 9th al March 27th, with daily average maximum temperature of 21°C. The warmest month of the year in Quibdó is juliowith an average maximum temperature of 31 °C and minimum of 25°C. The fresh season dura 2.3 months, of the September 28 al 6th of Decemberand the daily average maximum temperature is less than 30 °C.

The hottest month is January, with an average temperature of 28,0C. highlighting that during the year the temperature hardly varies, the maximum temperature per quarter is from April to June and the minimum temperature is 25°C. average. This analysis was carried out from accumulated quarterly averages of the variables precipitation (mm.), temperature oC and humidity (HmR), period 2021 – 2022, provided by IDEAM. to which quality control methods were applied per quarter.