This day was rescheduled by the District Mayor’s Office after it was suspended the previous week due to the taxi drivers’ strike.

The beach closure measure that was initially planned for last Wednesday, February 23 and was rescheduled for this week, is established in Decree 107 of 2022, seeking to project a better image of Santa Marta and likewise, take care and contribute to the beautification of its beaches.

The company Essmar set to contribute to the improvement of people’s quality of life.

In order to comply with the bimonthly day of temporary closure of beaches and rivers, a cleaning day is carried out today, beaches such as; El Rodadero, Bahía, Los Cocos, Taganga, Bello Horizonte, Cabo Tortuga, Plenomar, Playa Blanca and others located in the urban area of ​​the District will have this restriction only for this day.

Having said the above, it should be remembered that this measure established by the District Administration will be in force again the first week of the months of April, June, August and October; while in the urban area it will take place again on the first Wednesday of those same months, as established by Decree 217 of October 1, 2022.

These activities are carried out to contribute positively to the care of the beaches and rivers, keep them in full adequacy, give them a break, also contribute to the environment and guarantee a good image for tourists and locals in the mid-year holiday season. Likewise, the samaritans and visitors are ordered to comply with what is established, in order to develop this day as it should.

