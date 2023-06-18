CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

8
The students of the CM2 class began this Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the examination for the Certificate of First Degree Studies (CEPD).
This examination, which will allow these candidates to obtain their first diploma, takes place throughout the national territory.
On the program for this first day, text study, written calculation, Civic and Moral Education, Drawing.
The exam ends on June 15.
Rachel Doubidji
