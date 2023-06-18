Home » CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The students of the CM2 class began this Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the examination for the Certificate of First Degree Studies (CEPD).

This examination, which will allow these candidates to obtain their first diploma, takes place throughout the national territory.

On the program for this first day, text study, written calculation, Civic and Moral Education, Drawing.

The exam ends on June 15.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  There are new changes in the scanning code, Hangzhou health code "four codes and one screen" is implemented in the city-Latest News-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope...

DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch...

Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no...

TE alarm on June 18, 2023

Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole”...

Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

12 French policemen were injured in clashes with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy