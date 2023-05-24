Co-governance and sharing of safe use of makeup | Nantong Cosmetics Safety Science Popularization Week home event was successfully held in Chongchuan_Jiangsu, China

China Jiangsu Network, May 24th Nantong Communication On the afternoon of May 24th, the home event of “2023 Nantong Cosmetics Safety Science Popularization Week” with the theme of “Safe Makeup, Governance and Sharing” was successfully held in Yuanrong Shopping Center, Chongchuan District. hold.

The event was sponsored by Nantong Municipal Market Supervision Administration, Nantong Inspection Branch of Jiangsu Provincial Drug Administration, and undertaken by Nantong Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Center and Nantong Chongchuan District Market Supervision Administration. More than 50 people from market supervision departments at the city and district levels, Nantong Inspection Branch of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration, relevant persons in charge and staff of the Municipal Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Center, representatives of sentinel hospitals for adverse reactions, representatives of some production enterprises, and representatives of cosmetics operators attended the meeting. activity.

Liu Aizhong, member of the party group and deputy director of the Nantong Market Supervision Administration, said that this event aims to further strengthen the publicity and implementation of relevant regulations on cosmetics supervision, continue to improve the public’s awareness of the safety and rational use of cosmetics, and further promote the social co-governance of cosmetics safety. . He pointed out that cosmetics are daily consumer goods that satisfy the people’s pursuit of a better life. Therefore, in the “social co-governance” of cosmetics quality and safety, the producer and operator is the “primary responsible person”, the regulatory department is the “solid guardian”, the industry association is the “bridge and link”, and the news media is the “main force of science popularization”. , the consumer is the “final referee”. Cosmetics safety requires the participation and maintenance of all sectors of society.

During the event, Wu Weijie, R&D director of Jiangsu Anhui Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shi Weiwei, director of the sentinel hospital for cosmetic adverse reactions, and He Dongdong, manager of the Nantong Sephora counter store, respectively reviewed the quality control of the production source, the monitoring of cosmetic adverse reactions in the sentinel hospital, and the quality of the operation process. Management and other aspects of the exchange of speeches.

Liu Aizhong, member of the party group and deputy director of the Nantong Market Supervision Bureau, Huang Jianfeng, director of the Nantong Inspection Branch of the Jiangsu Provincial Food and Drug Administration, Xiao Bei, director of the Nantong Food and Drug Supervision and Inspection Center, and Zhang Fei, party secretary and director of the Chongchuan District Market Supervision Bureau, jointly pressed Start the beam of light and officially launch the 2023 Nantong Cosmetics Safety Science Popularization Week.

At the event site, various forms such as playing promotional videos, displaying promotional posters, distributing promotional materials, holding prize-winning contests, and on-site consultations with dermatologists were used to publicize cosmetics safety knowledge to the general public, raise public awareness of safe makeup use, and remind the general public Consumers actively protect their legitimate rights and interests according to law through the 12315 hotline.

This year’s Cosmetics Safety Science Popularization Week is from May 22 to May 28. During the publicity week, the Chongchuan District Market Supervision Bureau will carry out a series of activities such as popular science publicity, consultation and exhibition, prize-winning competitions, and public welfare training through a combination of online and offline forms, and further guide cosmetics production and operation units to implement the main responsibility for quality and safety , to enhance public awareness of the safe use of cosmetics, and create a good atmosphere for the safe use of cosmetics in the whole society. (Shen Yuanyuan)