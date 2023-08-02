Home » Coach Duren Hexig Scouts for Talent at the 15th National Games, Aiming to Continue Inner Mongolia’s Judo Glory
News

Coach Duren Hexig Scouts for Talent at the 15th National Games, Aiming to Continue Inner Mongolia’s Judo Glory

by admin

Title: Champion Coach Duren Hexig Scouts Promising Talents at the 15th National Games

Date: August 2, 2023
Source: Grassland All Media

Over the past few days, the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games has witnessed intense competition amongst over 420 young athletes in the judo event. While the athletes showcased their skills, the spotlight was on Duren Hexig, renowned head coach of the Inner Mongolia Judo Team.

At the 14th National Games, Hexig led the Inner Mongolia men’s judo team to a groundbreaking achievement of winning three gold medals on the same day, marking a historic milestone for Inner Mongolia judo. With such a remarkable track record, all eyes were on him during this sports meet as he hoped to discover promising talents and maintain the glory for the Inner Mongolia team.

Hexig’s presence on the sidelines of the competition was an indication of his dedication and commitment to the sport. Known for his meticulous approach in talent scouting, it is believed that he was meticulously observing and analyzing the performance of the young athletes. Hexig undoubtedly possesses a keen eye for spotting potential, and his experience and expertise will undoubtedly influence his selections.

The Inner Mongolia Daily Grassland All Media reporters, Liang Liang, Chai Siyuan, and Menghe Chaolu, had the opportunity to interact with Hexig during the games. Although details of their conversation were not disclosed, it is expected that their insights into Hexig’s observations will be shared in future news articles.

As the editor, Sun Lirong, we look forward to further updates on Hexig’s selection process and how the Inner Mongolia judo team will continue to strive for excellence in future competitions.

You may also like

Temporary beach closures for oxygenation and cleaning

EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG: 1&1 sets the course...

Four family members, including elementary school students, were...

Electrical Failure Leads to Suspension of Consular Services...

Street became ‘municipal dump’

Enhancing Global Governance: Tongxiang Bureau’s ‘Three Types of...

How the GWG wants to build 450 apartments...

A new rise in the price of fuel...

Investment opportunities in the energy sector

AMD share: This slows down the group

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy