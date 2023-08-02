Title: Champion Coach Duren Hexig Scouts Promising Talents at the 15th National Games

Date: August 2, 2023

Source: Grassland All Media

Over the past few days, the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games has witnessed intense competition amongst over 420 young athletes in the judo event. While the athletes showcased their skills, the spotlight was on Duren Hexig, renowned head coach of the Inner Mongolia Judo Team.

At the 14th National Games, Hexig led the Inner Mongolia men’s judo team to a groundbreaking achievement of winning three gold medals on the same day, marking a historic milestone for Inner Mongolia judo. With such a remarkable track record, all eyes were on him during this sports meet as he hoped to discover promising talents and maintain the glory for the Inner Mongolia team.

Hexig’s presence on the sidelines of the competition was an indication of his dedication and commitment to the sport. Known for his meticulous approach in talent scouting, it is believed that he was meticulously observing and analyzing the performance of the young athletes. Hexig undoubtedly possesses a keen eye for spotting potential, and his experience and expertise will undoubtedly influence his selections.

The Inner Mongolia Daily Grassland All Media reporters, Liang Liang, Chai Siyuan, and Menghe Chaolu, had the opportunity to interact with Hexig during the games. Although details of their conversation were not disclosed, it is expected that their insights into Hexig’s observations will be shared in future news articles.

As the editor, Sun Lirong, we look forward to further updates on Hexig’s selection process and how the Inner Mongolia judo team will continue to strive for excellence in future competitions.