Breakthrough: City of Hope National Medical Center Develops Targeted Chemotherapy to Kill All Solid Cancer Tumors

City of Hope National Medical Center, the leading cancer treatment and research institution in the United States, has made a groundbreaking announcement. Their team of scientists has developed a targeted chemotherapy drug that has shown the potential to kill all solid malignant tumors, including cancer tumors.

The findings of the preclinical research have been published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology. The drug, known as AOH1996, is an oral small molecule PCNA (proliferating cell nuclear antigen) inhibitor that specifically targets an oncogenic variant of PCNA. PCNA plays a crucial role in the process of DNA replication and repair in expanding tumors.

In the preclinical study, researchers tested AOH1996 on over 70 cancer cell lines and several groups of normal cells. The drug was found to halt the division of cells with damaged DNA in the G2/M phase and prevent the copying of faulty DNA in the S phase. Importantly, AOH1996 triggered the death of cancer cells without affecting the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells.

Dr. Linda Malkas, who has been working on the development of the drug for the past two decades, explained that PCNA is like an aviation hub with multiple terminals. Unique changes in the PCNA of cancer cells allowed the design of a drug that specifically targets cancer cell PCNA, much like a blizzard shutting down key aviation hubs and grounding only planes carrying cancer cells.

The efficacy of AOH1996 has been demonstrated in preclinical studies involving cells from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers. The drug can be taken orally and is metabolically stable, making it suitable for both monotherapy and combination therapy approaches. Furthermore, AOH1996 has shown the ability to enhance the sensitivity of cancer cells to other chemical agents, indicating its potential for combination therapy.

To validate the drug’s feasibility, animal models are being used, and AOH1996 has already entered the phase I clinical trial stage. This phase primarily focuses on testing the safety and recommended dosage of the drug. The trial is expected to conclude before the end of March next year, providing real data on the use of AOH1996 in patients.

This groundbreaking development in cancer treatment has garnered significant interest from the medical community. With further research and clinical trials, AOH1996 may revolutionize cancer treatment and provide hope for millions of patients worldwide.

