Coca-Cola, Caracol TV and Corona have opened vacancies in Valledupar: salaries of $2 million
Coca-Cola, Caracol TV and Corona have opened vacancies in Valledupar: salaries of $2 million

Coca-Cola, Caracol TV and Corona have opened vacancies in Valledupar: salaries of $2 million

In recent days, different companies in Valledupar have opened a call for jobs for professionals, technologists, technicians or high school graduates, with or without experience in the area.

Well-being Ips is looking for a general practitioner with experience in outpatient consultation for its work team. The work time will be 6 hours a day, either from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Regarding the salary, it will be $2.698.561plus legal benefits.

Another company is looking for a gardener with extensive experience in maintenance of green areas, lawn pruning, fumigation, and all tasks related to gardening. The person must have the necessary tools to carry out the work.

Copetran, for its part, requires an inexperienced security guard. The applicant must be between 18 and 38 years old. Regarding the salary, the company published that it would be from $1,200,000 to $2,200,000.

The Corona company requests, for its part, a logistics supervisor, who will be responsible for receiving the products from the distribution center, for proper storage management, for express deliveries of stored products at the point of sale, processing customer returns, leading the approach with the sales team, and other functions.

On the other hand, Caracol Televisión requests an industrial electricity practitioner, mechanical Engineering or industrial, electromechanical, mechatronic, industrial maintenance or related programs, to sign an apprenticeship contract with the company.

Coca-Cola requires interns from the Marketing or Industrial Engineering area to sign an apprenticeship contract. The monthly payment will be $1.600.000plus food service and transportation route.

