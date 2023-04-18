Cocaine-drinking cat caught in America

Ohio: In the US state of Ohio, a vehicle was stopped in which a wild cat was riding along with the driver. After the car stopped, the driver was taken into custody by the police, but the cat inside jumped out and climbed a nearby tree. Police contacted local animal control officials to control the cat.

According to the Voice of America report, in Ohio it is illegal to keep pets weighing more than 40 pounds or 18 kilograms. The wild cat of this African breed was overweight and it was feared that the animal could cause harm to itself or someone else.

Due to the cat’s weight, the rescuers had a hard time controlling it. One of the cat’s legs was also broken while trying to control it.

The cat was eventually brought under control and transported to Cincinnati Enamel Care, an animal center for medical attention. Among other tests, the cat, named Emery, was drug tested and found to be addicted to cocaine.

Animal drug testing may seem strange, but the Cincinnati center has had wild animals brought in with evidence of drug use in the past. In 2022, a monkey was brought to the center with digestive problems. A narcotic drug was detected in the system.

Ray Anderson of Cincinnati Animal Care says that because of past experiences, drug testing is mandatory every time an animal is brought to the center. Emery was tested positive for cocaine.

After this report came out, Emery was dubbed ‘cocaine cat’ in the local media and funny comments about him started appearing on social media and the news started trending.

One of the reasons for these comments was the recent release of a Hollywood horror-comedy about a bear that was found dead with $2 million worth of cocaine.

The story of the film, released as ‘Cocaine Bear’, is based on true events and social media users named Emery as ‘Cocaine’ Billy, keeping the same name in mind.

Ray Anderson of Cincinnati Animal Care says Emery’s owner surrendered him to the Cincinnati Zoo.