According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by the weak cold air, it is expected that on the 28th, parts of southern Jiangnan and southern China will experience a 4-6°C drop in temperature. In addition, there will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in Inner Mongolia, northern North China, eastern Jiangnan, and the coast of South China, and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 in some areas. There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 11 in the eastern and southern seas of my country. In the next three days, there will be little precipitation in most parts of the country, and the weather will be mainly sunny or cloudy.

Cold air affects southern China

Sunny weather across most of the country

In the next three days, there will be little precipitation in most parts of the country, and the weather will be mainly sunny or cloudy.

From the 28th to the 30th, there was snowfall in the northeastern and northeastern regions of Inner Mongolia, mainly light snow; from the 29th to the 31st, there was light to moderate snowfall in western Tibet, heavy snowfall in some areas, and local heavy snowfall.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 28 to 08:00 on January 29, there was light snow or sleet in parts of the mountainous areas in southwestern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, northern and eastern Jilin, northwestern Yunnan, and eastern Tibet. Local moderate or heavy snow (5-8 mm) in the mountainous areas; light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, central Yunnan, and eastern Taiwan Island. Most parts of Inner Mongolia, northern North China, eastern Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, Zhejiang, and southeastern Guangxi have winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and some areas in central and western Tibet have winds of magnitude 7 or above (see Figure 1). The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf have strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 8-10. The wind force in some sea areas can reach level 9 and gusts 10-11.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 28-08:00 on January 29).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on January 29th to 08:00 on January 30th, some areas in the mountainous areas of southwestern Xinjiang, western Tibet, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southeastern Heilongjiang, and eastern Jilin experienced light to moderate snowfall. Blizzard, local heavy blizzard (20-30mm). Some areas in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern North China, Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, and southeastern Guangxi have winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and some areas in central and southern Tibet can reach winds of magnitude 7 or above (see Figure 2). The Bohai Strait, the eastern part of the Yellow Sea, the northeastern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Beibu Gulf, and most of the South China Sea have strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 10. Among them, some sea areas in the southwest of the South China Sea have winds of magnitude 9 and gusts of 10~ 11 grades.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 29th – 08:00 on January 30th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on January 30 to 08:00 on January 31, there were light to moderate snowfalls in the mountainous areas of southwestern Xinjiang and western Tibet. Among them, some areas in western Tibet had heavy to heavy snowfall, and local heavy snowfall (20-30 mm). Some areas in central Inner Mongolia and northern North China have winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and some areas in central and southern Tibet can reach winds of magnitude 7 or above (see Figure 3). There are northeasterly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Taiwan Strait, and easterly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the northeast, central, eastern, and southwestern waters of the South China Sea.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 30th to 08:00 on January 31st).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website