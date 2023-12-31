Cold air continues to affect the central and eastern regions, Guizhou, Hunan, Guangxi and other places with significant rainfall – China Meteorological Administration Government Portal

Extreme Weather Conditions Across the Globe

In the past 24 hours, extreme weather events have occurred in various parts of the world. From heavy rainfall in Argentina and Mozambique to high temperature weather in central South America and Australia, the impact of these weather phenomena has been felt across borders.

Domestically, there is fog or haze in some areas of Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin, and southern Hebei. The heavy fog and haze in these areas are raising concerns over traffic safety and human health. Snowfall is expected in some areas in the next three days, with the potential for adverse effects on urban operations and transportation.

Globally, heavy rainfall has occurred in Argentina, Mozambique, and other places, while high temperature weather has affected central South America and Australia. There are forecasts for widespread rain, snow, strong winds, and cooling weather in Europe, with heavy rainfall expected in Paraguay, Brazil, Madagascar, and other locations.

The detailed forecast for the next three days in China includes light to moderate snow or sleet in some areas in northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, and other regions, as well as light to moderate rain in parts of central and western Jianghan, central and western Jiangnan, eastern Southwest, and central and western South China. Strong winds are also expected in certain areas.

With extreme weather conditions impacting countries both domestically and globally, it’s crucial for residents to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.