1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic facts

Yesterday, there were moderate to heavy rains in Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and other places. This morning, there was heavy fog in North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, central and southern Fujian, southern Jiangxi, central and eastern Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi, and most of Hainan Island Moderate to heavy rain and local torrential rain (50-97 mm) occurred in parts of northern Taiwan and other places; light to moderate snow, sleet or rain-to-snow occurred in parts of northern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, and northeastern Heilongjiang , Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and the Yili River Valley has local heavy snowfall, and the precipitation in some areas of the Ili River Valley is 10-21 mm. This morning, the snow depth in some areas of Altay, Tacheng and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang was 2-8 cm, 11-24 cm locally, and 27-38 cm locally in Altay and Tacheng. This morning, heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km appeared in parts of central and southern Hebei, northern and southern Shandong, Henan, northwestern Jiangsu, northern Anhui, central Hubei, southern Shanxi, central Shaanxi, eastern Gansu, and central Sichuan Basin. Local visibility in southwest, southeastern Shandong, southern Henan, central Hubei, and Guanzhong, Shaanxi is less than 100 meters.

2. Abroad

Significant rainfall in New Zealand, Central Asia, Northern Europe and other places: Northwestern Australia, New Zealand, Malay Peninsula, Philippine Islands, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, Apennine Peninsula, western Iberian Peninsula, southern Mexico, central South America Moderate to heavy rain and local torrential rain occurred in some areas of China and other places; light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in Central Asia, southeastern northern Europe, central Siberia, eastern Canada and other places, and local heavy snowstorm.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) Cold air will affect the Northeast

Affected by the cold air, from 24 to 26, there will be northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and northeast regions, and the temperature will drop by 6 to 10°C, and the local temperature will be above 12°C. Some areas have light to moderate snow and local heavy snow. In addition, from the 24th to the 26th, there was a lot of snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, parts of the Ili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places had heavy snow or sleet, and there were local heavy snowstorms.

(2) There will be significant rainfall in South China

From the 24th to the 26th, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of South China and southern Jiangnan.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Significant snowfall in southern Siberia and other places in Canada

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Canada, Alaska, Labrador Peninsula, southeastern Northern Europe, central and southern Eastern Europe, eastern and southern Central Europe, southern Siberia, northern Central Asia, and the Russian Far East. The earth is as big as a blizzard.

(2) Significant rainfall in Brazil and other places in the southeastern United States

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate rain in northern Australia, New Zealand, northern and southeastern Brazil, eastern Peru, central and southern Mexico, southeastern India, central and southern Indochina Peninsula, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, and central Japan, with local heavy to heavy rain .

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 24th to 08:00 on November 25th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, Hexi in Gansu, and Western Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there was heavy snow locally in northeastern Inner Mongolia (5-7mm). There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains (50-60 mm) in parts of southern Jiangnan and most of South China. There are 5-7 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 24th to 08:00 on November 25th)

From 08:00 on November 25 to 08:00 on November 26, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern Northeast China, and northern Xinjiang. There are areas as large as blizzards (10-18mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of southeastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, eastern and southern Jiangnan, southern Guizhou, southern Yunnan, southern China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of southern Jiangxi, central and southern Fujian, and northern Guangdong ( 25-40mm). Some areas in central Inner Mongolia have 4-6 winds, among which, some areas in northern Hebei have 6-7 winds (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 25th to 08:00 on November 26th)

From 08:00 on November 26th to 08:00 on the 27th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and most of northern Xinjiang. 19mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of central and southern North China, central and western Jiangnan and southern Jiangnan, eastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, most of Guizhou, southern Yunnan, southern China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, parts of southern Hunan and northeastern Guangxi There is heavy rain (25-30mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, northern Xinjiang, and Hexi, Gansu. Among them, parts of eastern Xinjiang have 8-9 winds (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 26th to 08:00 on November 27th)

