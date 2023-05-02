Cold Cases: How 28 Retiree Cops Reopened Over a Thousand Cases – State Politics – News

Association of German detectives is critical of the cold case project

The project at LKA is now finished, the construction of the database from the old files was the decisive part. But Interior Minister Reul wants the retired officials to continue to help as government employees Cold Cases to clear up. You should now directly support the individual homicide commissions in the police authorities.

“How is that supposed to work?” asks the Association of German Criminal Investigators NRW ? Its chairman Oliver Huth thinks the idea is good, but it has not been clarified at all how and by whom the work of the pensioner cops should be financed and what exactly their job is. Because operationally they should not be active at all as government officials without executive powers.

In the Seckin Caglar case, the investigators in Cologne are now hoping that the DNA – Screening for a breakthrough in the investigation, with or without further assistance. This would not only improve the clear-up rate, but one also owes it to the survivors of the victims.