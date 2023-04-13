In the afternoon of today, an emergency was registered on the road that connects Quindío and Valle del Cauca, specifically on the bridge known as the Alambrado over the La Vieja river.

Unfortunately, the death of two members of the Police who were at the scene of the accident was confirmed. The uniformed men were identified as mayor José David Márquez Flórez and patrolman Nelson Fabián Salgado Pérez.

In addition, the emergency left 15 people injured, including four members of the Police who were affected. The injured were taken to Caicedonia for medical attention.

Users of social networks reported the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, a road that is used mostly by muleteers and trucks to save travel time.

The authorities have already initiated the corresponding investigations to determine the causes of the tragic event and to be able to establish responsibilities.

According to what is known, the bridge was built in 1984 and three months ago it had been subjected to studies by the National Infrastructure Agency.