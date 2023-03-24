Original title: Collection!Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Traffic Travel Guide is here

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport will officially enter the new flight season from March 26, and the international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan passenger flights operated by the original Shuangliu Airport will be transferred to Tianfu International Airport for operation. In order to ensure the safe and convenient travel of passengers, the optimized and adjusted traffic connection strategy is here! What are the various modes of transportation? Get the whole strategy in one article.

Method 1: Subway

Line 18 goes directly to the fastest 37 minutes

In terms of urban rail transit, passengers can take Metro Line 18 to and from Tianfu International Airport and downtown Chengdu, and take Metro Line 18 from South Railway Station, and it only takes 37 minutes to arrive at Tianfu International Airport. The details are as follows.

(1) Pick-up location at the airport

Transfer hall on L1 floor of the transportation center

(2) Running time

South Railway Station – Tianfu Airport North: 06:00-23:30

Tianfu Airport North-South Railway Station: 06:00-23:30

(3) Line introduction

(4) Departure Frequency

Peak: minimum driving interval of 4 minutes and 10 seconds

Other periods: 5 minutes 50 seconds – 11 minutes

(5) Price

South Railway Station – Tianfu Airport North, the price of a one-way ticket is 10 yuan. In addition to one-way tickets, passengers can also choose day tickets. There are 20 yuan for one-day tickets, 50 yuan for three-day tickets, and 70 yuan for five-day tickets. During the validity period, there is no limit to the number of rides, no limit to the distance, and no overtime. It is convenient for passengers who come to Chengdu for tourism and business travel.

(6) Payment methods

Passengers can buy tickets at subway stations by cash, WeChat, and Alipay. You can also use the Tianfutong physical card and the QR codes of Chengdu Metro, Tianfutong, Alipay, Union QuickPass, Tianfu Citizen Cloud and other APPs to enter the station and board the bus.

Method 2: Tianfu International Airport Bus Line

5 lines operate 24 hours a day with rolling shifts every 30 minutes

In terms of bus lines, after optimization and adjustment, a total of 5 Tianfu International Airport bus lines have been opened, respectively from Tianfu International Airport to Chengdu East Railway Station, Chunxi Road, Jinsha Bus Hub Station, Zoo Bus Station, Global Center, and Shuangliu International Airport, covering the city. In all directions of the central area, all lines operate 24 hours a day, with rolling departures at intervals of 30 minutes, fixed routes and scheduled departures, and departures immediately if the seats are full, direct access to the city at high speed, and the one-way time is estimated to be between 50-100 minutes .

(1) Boarding location

Bus point at Terminal 1 of Tianfu International Airport: L1 floor next to Terminal 1

Bus point at Terminal 2 of Tianfu International Airport: L1 floor near Terminal 2

Chunxi Road Bus Stop: Below the IFS Giant Panda

Chengdu East Bus Station: West Square Airport Bus Waiting Point

Boarding point at Jinsha Bus Terminal Station: platform 3 on the second floor of Jinsha Bus Station

Boarding point at Global Center Station: East Plaza Airport Bus Waiting Point

Bus stop at the zoo: at the gate of the bus stop at the zoo

(2) Line introduction

Schematic Diagram of Bus Lines at Tianfu International Airport

(3) Price

All lines implement time-segmented fares, 6:00 (including 6:00)-23:30 fares are 15 yuan; 23:30 (including 23:30)-next day 6:00 fares are 25 yuan. With an adult ticket, only one child under 1.3 meters in height can take the bus free of charge.

(4) Ways to buy tickets

Through the Chengdu Public Transport APP, the Anyi Bus APP, and the WeChat mini-program[Anyi Bus]you can enter the airport special line, buy tickets online, and passengers scan the QR code to get on the bus.

Method 3: Long-distance passenger transport

15 lines covering 9 cities

At present, Tianfu Airport Coach Station has opened a total of 15 routes, connecting Deyang, Meishan, Ziyang, Mianyang, Zigong, Leshan, Nanchong, Neijiang, Suining and other 9 cities. Subsequent lines will be opened according to the demand of inbound and outbound passenger flow of Tianfu International Airport to further expand the coverage of road passenger transportation. Please refer to the actual ticket information.

(1) Pick-up location at the airport

Long-distance bus waiting area on the L1 floor of the transportation center

(2) Line introduction

(3) Ways to buy tickets

Passengers can go to the ticket hall of Tianfu Airport Long-distance Bus Station to purchase tickets manually. You can also book Tianfu Airport travel bus tickets through Tuanzi Travel, Tongcheng, Ctrip, Meituan, Fliggy APP, or follow Tuanzi Travel, Tongcheng, Ctrip, Meituan, Fliggy APP WeChat public account, WeChat mini program, and buy tickets After success, take the ticket at the self-service terminal at the bus station with the original second-generation ID card or the ticket collection verification code.

(4) Reminders

According to the “Regulations on the Administration of Road Passenger Transport and Passenger Stations” issued by the Ministry of Transport, the long-distance bus station of Chengdu Tianfu Airport has implemented a real-name system for ticket sales and inspection. Passengers are required to bring their valid ID cards to buy tickets and board the bus.

Method 4: Parade Taxi

Meter billing directly to the destination

Passengers can take cruising taxis to their destinations at the taxi stands in Terminals 1 and 2.

(1) Airport boarding points

Terminal 1 taxi stand: L1 floor, side of Terminal 1

Terminal 2 taxi stand: L1 floor on the side of Terminal 2

(2) Price

Meter billing + one-way toll on Tianfu Airport Expressway (19.5 yuan per side).

Method 5: Online car-hailing

Multiple platforms are available for passengers to choose

Didi, Shouqi, Caocao, T3, AutoNavi and other online car-hailing platforms or aggregation platforms have settled in Tianfu International Airport. Passengers can take the car in the dedicated pick-up area for online car-hailing, which is convenient for passengers to travel personalizedly.

(1) Airport boarding points

Online car-hailing pick-up point in Terminal 1: Online car-hailing pick-up area on L1 floor of No. 1 parking building

Online car-hailing pick-up point in Terminal 2: Online car-hailing pick-up area on L1 floor of No. 2 parking building

(2) Price

Platform settlement freight rate + one-way toll of Tianfu Airport Expressway (39 yuan per side)

Which way of travel do you like best?

What’s the best way to get around from the city center? Let’s take Chunxi Road as an example to sort out the time and cost of various transportation modes. You can choose the most suitable mode of travel according to your own needs.

