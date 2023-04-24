Home » Why did Arcángel’s concert in Medellín cause controversy?
“I’m going to continue singing, but I have to make it clear… The same thing always happens when I come here to sing, they want to leave me for the end and when I go to do my job they tell me that I have to cut it off,” the singer stated. bothers.

Additionally, the Puerto Rican stated that He wanted his audience to feel happy and satisfied.or, so he insisted on giving the full show. He considered that it was fair with respect to the money they had paid for their tickets.

“If they are going to bring us, bring me so that I can demonstrate with the public well. That’s why I raise the price and they get angry, but I’m worth it. Next time I’m going to charge more because they continue to disrespect one. I want to win My money is fine, I want everyone to leave here happy. I’m still not even in the middle of the ‘show’ for them to tell me that there are 10 minutes left. This is disrespectful,” said the singer.

For their part, many fans congratulated the singer for having made the claim publicly and were also dissatisfied with the logistics of the event, pointing out that the staff had extended waiting times during the show and that the audience felt very exhausted because of it.

“They brought me to Medellín for the Los Favoritos concert, and I do have many things to say. The organization was fatal. The longest concert in the world, between each artist they put an “entertainer” and the man stayed like 30 minutes or almost an hour. Arcángel left at 4 am,” said a Twitter user.

