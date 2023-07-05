Collection for garbage collection fee, under analysis – breaking latest news

They analyze the form of collection of collection service.

The revision of the rate and the way of collecting the garbage collection service is once again being analyzed by some councilors. There is a proposed Ordinance, approved in the first debate.

At the beginning of 2021, the previous Cabildo, with seven votes in favor, approved in the first debate the draft Reform to the Ordinance that establishes the fee for the public toilet service and solid waste collection in the Loja canton.

At that time, there were several questions on the part of the building body, referring to the payment of the fee that each citizen makes.

In the city, the garbage collection service, average per meter per month, is UDS 1.37.

Situation

Lenin Cuenca Mendieta, councilor of the Loja canton, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that although a review of the contribution that each Lojano makes on a monthly basis could be analyzed; The main problem lies “in the failures at the time of collection, the amount that is charged in the billing for the consumption of drinking water.”

He added that, “in some rural sectors of the Loja canton and peripheral places, there are water management boards, which manage the items for payment of drinking water, and do not make the contribution for collection. In the same way, within the city, there are buildings where several families live, but they have only one meter, ”he pointed out.

According to the councilor, “these shortcomings, at the time of collecting, must change; They are analyzing some proposals, among them, that they be canceled in the electricity bill”.

He clarified that, first, the service must be improved, and then analyze a possible increase.

Studies

Likewise, the mayor noted that it generates concern within the Loja canton, “it is the lack of garbage collection vehicles; of the 12 cars, only five are operational”.

In the rural sector, the situation is more worrisome. “For this reason, these issues are analyzed in work meetings with the mayor to find solutions.” (YO)

Given

The average collection fee paid ranges from 0.87 cents to USD 1.48.

In 2021, a draft Ordinance was approved in the first debate.

