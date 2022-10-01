Home News Collision between four cars, a woman hospitalized
Collision between four cars, a woman hospitalized

AQUILEIA. Transported to hospital following a carom that involved four vehicles.

In the municipality of Aquileia, on the regional road 352, on Friday 30 September there was a rear-end collision involving four vehicles: the most serious consequences of the accident were a woman who, after the first placed by the 118 staff, she was hospitalized for the necessary investigations.

According to initial reports, it would not be in danger of life. On site, in addition to the medical staff, also the firefighters of Cervignano and the police who took care of the surveys.

