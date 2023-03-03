The Colombian Football Federation announced the squad that will play, in Rosario, a city in Argentina, the Conmebol Copa América Beach Soccer 2023.

The national coach Santiago Alzate, announced the names of the 12 footballers who will play, from March 11 to 19 of the current year, the southern continental title of football on sand.

Esleider de Jesús de Ávila, Andrés Rueda, Juan Fernando Ossa, Eduardo López, Wilson Córdoba, Sebastián Hernández, Víctor Morales, Kevin Clavijo, Emanuel Londoño, Rafael de Jesús Acosta and Wílmar Donado, will be the ones to compete in the America’s Cup of the discipline.

It is important to remember that the national beach soccer team makes up group B, an area that it will share with the teams from Paraguay, Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia, while Argentina, the local team, Brazil, Peru, Uruguay and Ecuador are part of group A.

It should be clarified that the Conmebol Copa América Beach Soccer 2023 It will be held in 2 phases, the preliminary, or group phase, and the final phase, which will be made up of the definition of the positions of 9th, 7th and 5th, the semifinal, the dispute for third place and the final. All phases will be played in a single round of matches.

The contest will grant three direct quotas for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023, which will be held between November and December, in the United Arab Emirates.