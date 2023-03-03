Home Sports Fali’s official medical statement after having to retire on a stretcher
Sports

by admin
03/03/2023 at 23:53

CET


The Cádiz defender, who left the field with a neck brace due to the strong crash, suffered a “facial contusion and cervical sprain”

The club confirmed that additional tests will be carried out at the hospital

Cádiz’s draw against Real Sociedad 0-0 at the Reale Arena seems like great news for Sergio González’s men, who are fighting for permanence in LaLiga Santander, but the fact was clouded by an incident that left them in bad shape.

Fali, defender of the Cadiz, suffered a very hard crash with Mikel Merino who left him lying semi-conscious on the ground and requiring immediate medical attention, being removed from the field on a stretcher and with a neck brace on the way to the hospital.

The Andalusian club confirmed it on its Twitter. “Fali Giménez has been transferred to the hospital for complementary tests after suffer a facial contusion and cervical sprain in the final stretch of the match“, the statement read.

