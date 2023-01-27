There is no other opportunity for the Colombian National Team to advance to the final phase of the U-20 South American Championship, where they will have to beat Argentina this Friday at 7:30 pm in Cali.

After the 1-1 draw against Brazil, the calculations for the ‘tricolor’ are clear: they must win or equalize against the albiceleste to advance to the hexagonal in Bogotá, if they lose they say goodbye to everything.

The game of the ‘coffee grower’ team has a huge flaw, which is the lack of an effective strikerwhere the tests with Juan David Fuentes, Isaac Zuleta and Ricardo Caraballo did not bear fruit.

Secondly, men such as Gustavo Puerta, Óscar Cortés, Édier Ocampo and Miguel Monsalve were consolidatedwho will surely be starters at Pascual Guerrero.

About Argentinathe victory against Peru gave them air in a South American game where they had come from two straight defeats and the loss of two key men such as Facundo Buonanotte, due to a blow to the neck, and Agustín Giay, due to a severe injury.

However, the set of Javier Mascherano They are confident of achieving the long-awaited victory that will put them in the final hexagonal, taking advantage of the spaces that Colombia left in defense.