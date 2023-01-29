The Colombian women’s team began preparing this week in Bogotá for their participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will be held between July and August and in which the coffee makers will try to ratify the good moment they are experiencing after being runners-up in the America Cup.

This was stated this Saturday by midfielder Gabriela Huertas, a player from the University of Chile who said that Colombia will reach the World Cup under pressure due to the good results achieved in recent years.

“This is one of the best teams in South America and the idea is to start ratifying it in the next games,” said the 31-year-old player, who played between 2017 and 2022 for Independiente Santa Fe.

Colombia is experiencing a good moment because it qualified for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after being runner-up in the Copa América, while the U17 team finished second in the U17 Women’s World Cup in India after to lose the final with Spain.

Among the figures of the youth team was the attacker Yesica Muñoz, 16 years old and who today is part of the call for the senior team.

Along these lines, the player expressed how happy she was to be with “the majors” and stated that it is “another level different from the sub’20 and sub’17”.

Muñoz added that the referents set an example and help the youngest. One of them is the midfielder Daniela Montoya, who is his “great idol.”

Colombia will participate between February 15 and 21 in the W Revelations Cup 2023, a home run that will be played in the Mexican city of León in which Costa Rica, Nigeria and the host team will participate. EFE