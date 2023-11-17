Colombia national team achieves historic victory against Brazil

In that context came the 0-1 in a wall that Vinicius and Gabriel Martinelli put together, who finished off and overcame the resistance of the coffee goalkeeper at minute 3.

The hosts were shaken and began to get dangerously close to Alisson’s goal. The first opportunity came at 15 in an individual adventure by Díaz on the left that ended with a pass for midfielder Jorge Carrascal.

So The locals’ shots followed one another that created danger in the Brazilian goal with shots from Díaz and James, mainly, while the visitors appealed to the talent of Rodrygo, who put on the team leader’s shirt when Vinicius was injured in the 26th minute.

The match maintained the same pace in the complementary stage and Canarinha was very close to extending the advantage with two shots from Raphinha, who became Rodrygo’s ideal partner, which were saved by Vargas.

Colombia had lost clarity but was playing on Brazilian territory and that was how they began to send cross balls. That allowed him to equalize at 74 when full-back Cristian Borja, who entered in the second half, sent a cross and Díaz, alone in the area, headed in to celebrate the 1-1 score.

The team maintained that momentum and at 78, in a good play by winger Daniel Muñoz on the right, the ball reached him. James who sent another cross for Díaz, who excitedly celebrated the 2-1 even though he was resentful and almost left the field minutes before.

Al final, Brazil suffered due to the fatigue of its players and Colombia won a historic victory that puts him in the standings and makes him dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

On the next day, scheduled for Tuesday, coffee growers will visit Paraguaywhile Canarinha will host Argentina in the South American classic.

