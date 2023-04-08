Home News Colombia Women’s Selection fell 5 to 2 against France
Colombia Women’s Selection fell 5 to 2 against France

by admin
Hervé Renard made his debut as coach of the French women’s soccer team with a 5-2 win over Colombia, this Friday in a friendly match played in Clermont-Ferrand.

The Colombians went ahead 2-0 in the match, with goals from Daniela Arias (minute 36) and Catalina Usme (50), but the ‘Bleues’ later came back with braces from Delphine Cascarino (51 and 73) and Eugenie Le Sommer (56 and 59), before a final goal from Grace Geyoro (90+1).

This victory gives encouragement to France after a turbulent stage, marked by the conflict between the previous coach, Corinne Diacre, and several leading players.

Hervé Renard replaced Corinne Diacre. Before this stage, Renard was the coach of the Saudi Arabian men’s team, with which he came to beat Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar-2022.

This friendly served as preparation for the French and Colombians for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20-August 20).

“Everything is not going to be perfect, I know, we are not magicians. We already have a very good level, but we will have to be more solid because the World Cup is something else,” said Renard.

