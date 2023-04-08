Holy Week is a time for reflection, forgiveness and spiritual recollection and above all family reunion to renew our Christian faith. The chipa apo is a nice way to enjoy with our loved ones eating typical and traditional food.

Traditionally, on Holy Wednesday families in the company of friends gather around the tatakua to prepare the traditional Easter chip. There are several formulas of chipa: mestiza chipa, starch chipa, kandoi or manduvi chipa, avati chipa, andai chipa, the types and flavors depend on the region and also on the ingredients used for their preparation.

There is no better way than to crowd on Holy Wednesday to perform the traditional chipa apo, with family and friends.

inevitable recipe

We know that it is an excellent time to enjoy leisure and above all the inevitable material: the starchy chipa. We give you a super easy starch chipa recipe.

Ingredients: 1 kg of cassava starch; 250 fat; 5 eggs; ½ kg of Paraguayan cheese; 1 cup of milk; 1 pinch of anise; 1 tablespoon of salt.

Preparation: Beat the eggs. Add the fat to the eggs and continue beating. Add the salt, the anise and keep stirring. Add the cassava starch and form a uniform dough. Add milk until you get the desired consistency. Cut the Paraguay cheese and add it.

Knead until the homogeneous mass is left. Form chipa balls of the desired size. Place on a buttered plate over medium/high heat for half an hour. Remove and serve.