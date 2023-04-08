Home News STEIBI invites you to enjoy the traditional chipa apo
News

STEIBI invites you to enjoy the traditional chipa apo

by admin
STEIBI invites you to enjoy the traditional chipa apo
In this Holy Week you cannot miss the traditional chipa.

Holy Week is a time for reflection, forgiveness and spiritual recollection and above all family reunion to renew our Christian faith. The chipa apo is a nice way to enjoy with our loved ones eating typical and traditional food.

Traditionally, on Holy Wednesday families in the company of friends gather around the tatakua to prepare the traditional Easter chip. There are several formulas of chipa: mestiza chipa, starch chipa, kandoi or manduvi chipa, avati chipa, andai chipa, the types and flavors depend on the region and also on the ingredients used for their preparation.

There is no better way than to crowd on Holy Wednesday to perform the traditional chipa apo, with family and friends.

inevitable recipe

We know that it is an excellent time to enjoy leisure and above all the inevitable material: the starchy chipa. We give you a super easy starch chipa recipe.

Ingredients: 1 kg of cassava starch; 250 fat; 5 eggs; ½ kg of Paraguayan cheese; 1 cup of milk; 1 pinch of anise; 1 tablespoon of salt.

Preparation: Beat the eggs. Add the fat to the eggs and continue beating. Add the salt, the anise and keep stirring. Add the cassava starch and form a uniform dough. Add milk until you get the desired consistency. Cut the Paraguay cheese and add it.

Knead until the homogeneous mass is left. Form chipa balls of the desired size. Place on a buttered plate over medium/high heat for half an hour. Remove and serve.

See also  The policeman's Befana in Belluno, between historic cars and attention to the needy

You may also like

Wassertrudingen | Shot fired at innkeeper

They perform more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests nationwide

How are the regional elections going 6 months...

The weather: cloudy and rainy in some areas...

The Calvary of the votes

The former head of the Cali Cartel tries...

Bicycle dealers: Dealers accuse JobRad of blackmail

Lasso asks to start the trial period in...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Taiwan issue is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy