When you take a theater course but you fear it could become the scene of a disaster; when you wonder if you have enough guts to ignore a tattoo on your wrist; when your fingers express temptations in chat, but in real life you have to watch your back – then it’s time to ask the 30th episode of B1NARY: the mail of the heart that will also make thirty-one.

Betrayal is challenging

Note: I’m engaged.

I’ve been going to a theater company for a couple of years and I’ve always had a soft spot for one of the actors but I’ve never come forward thinking he’s not interested.

But a few days he confessed to me that he liked me and now I don’t know what to do.

Do you have any suggestions?

Thank you!

Sara

Hi Sara,

Your premise already says everything there is to know: you are engaged. And this only opens up two possible scenarios: forget the actor or leave your current boyfriend. Or – and here we venture – throw yourself into the wonderful world of polyamory. But this, of course, assumes that the other two people are aware and consenting. Only you can know if this is just a crush, or if it’s something more, beautiful and destructive. It could also be an opportunity to evaluate your current relationship and ask yourself why part of me fell in love with your co-worker. Ask yourself a lot of questions and answer calmly and without haste but above all with honesty. You will see that there will be no wrong choices, perhaps difficult ones or perhaps there will be no choices at all to make. See also ChatGPT and artificial intelligence: what Italians think and how they use it The alternative is betrayal, a choice that we do not encourage from an ethical point of view, but above all from a practical point of view. Betrayal is surprisingly challenging. In short, how do you remember what lie you told on day X at X time? And then you have to come up with different excuses every time. Maybe with both! Our heads are already exploding. In short, we recommend sincerity.

What then… you said that the actor “liked” you. Are we sure he still likes you or is it all buried in the past? Update us!

Tattoos

My girlfriend has her ex’s initial on her wrist.

Do you think it’s bad if I tell her to cover up your tattoo?

Diego

Yes Diego! It’s ugly!!!

Ok, let’s settle down for a moment. Dear Diego,

yes, but you can give her a bracelet that covers it. Or long-sleeved shirts, a watch, wetsuits, sports elbow warmers… the list goes on. Or simply offer to pay for a replacement tattoo – even if the operation could be doubly painful: physically for her, financially for you. A tattoo of her choice, mind you, because it’s not enough to appropriate a person simply by putting our initials on them. Your girlfriend is not a contract you can countersign.

Reason why the simplest solution, in our opinion, remains ignore those stupid inked letters. See also Chrome will add a "Memory Saver" feature that tells you how much memory each tab can release | T Kebang And then we wouldn’t be who we are today without the influence of the people we met in the past. In one way or another, exes have helped make us the boyfriends and girlfriends we are today. Sometimes some of them have left deeper marks than others. And sometimes these signs are visible. We cannot and should not delete them. We should simply accept that they are there, that they represent something: a memory, an adventure, a love, the person we were.

But all this belongs to another era. At another time. So don’t be intimidated by a little ink on your skin and enjoy your relationship.

Indeed, use it to your advantage, feel powerful and proud to have in your hands the opportunity to make your woman happy, which he evidently failed to do. Maybe it’s a reminder for her too, to remember not to make wrong choices and to keep choosing you every day.

The escapades of thought

While in a relationship, is chatting with other people without having any physical contact technically cheating or not?

Paola

Dear Paula,

cheating is subjective, monogamy is tough but the escapades of thought, unless they turn into non-agreed acts and therefore petty by definition, they will never attract our disapproval. However, like everything, everything is in the intentions, if we analyze the thing from a purely objective point of view, the gesture of chatting simply means pressing buttons on a keyboard or a screen to send messages to a person, we do not believe that this is considered cheating. If to this apparently trivial gesture is added the intention of meeting him, forging a relationship or forging something else… then the situation changes. See also Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon What worries us most is that often this kind of activity represents a symptom of tiredness, or the prelude to much less innocent evolutions. So know that in any case you are entering a foreign land, and that unpredictable scenarios could be hidden behind the horizon – not necessarily good, but definitely not unpleasant either.

The important thing, however, is that you are aware of it.

And it is with this 30th episode that we wish you a Happy Easter, or at least a nice long weekend.

And if love pains ruin it, well… write to B1NARY 🤣