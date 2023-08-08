Colombia Women’s Team advances to the quarterfinals in the World Cup

The Colombian Women’s Senior Team continues to demonstrate its power in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 by beating Jamaica 1-0 in the round of 16.

Foto: FCF

The decisive goal came 5 minutes into the second half, with an outstanding performance by Catalina Usme.

The match took place at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia, and marked a milestone in the history of the Colombian team by securing their place in the quarterfinals for the first time in an orbital event.

The victory against Jamaica is the third victory in four games for Colombia in this tournament, an unprecedented achievement. In addition, the debut of the junior Ana María Guzmán in a Senior World Cup and the record of Catalina Usme, who accumulates 52 goals and is the team’s top scorer, contributed to the success of the day.

It may interest you: David Alonso won the British Moto 3 Grand Prix

The result also represented a milestone by breaking Jamaica’s undefeated record in the tournament, demonstrating the ability and determination of the Colombian National Team to face high-level teams.

Those led by coach Nelson Abadía have stood out as the only Conmebol team present in this Women’s World Cup. Now, with the quarterfinals in their sights, Colombia is preparing to face England at the Accor Stadium in Sydney next Saturday, August 12 at 5:30 am local time.

Colombia’s lineup in this crucial match was as follows:

Catherine Perez; Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Ana María Guzmán; Lorena Bedoya, Diana Ospina; Mayra Ramírez, Leicy Santos (Daniela Montoya 86´), Linda Caicedo; Catalina Usme (C) (Marcela Restrepo 92´).

The Colombia Women’s National Team continues to make history in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, demonstrating its talent and determination in every match and carrying Colombia’s name high on the international women’s soccer scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

