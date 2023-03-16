The return duels of the third round of the Copa Libertadores begin, in search of a place in the group stage, where the Colombian teams will seek their qualification. At 7 pm, Medellín receives Magallanes after the 1-1 draw in the first leg. For their part, at 7:30 p.m., Millonarios visits Atlético Mineiro in Brazil, where they also tied by a score of 1-1 in Bogotá.