Home News Colombians in Libertadores – El Diario
News

Colombians in Libertadores – El Diario

by admin
Colombians in Libertadores – El Diario

The return duels of the third round of the Copa Libertadores begin, in search of a place in the group stage, where the Colombian teams will seek their qualification. At 7 pm, Medellín receives Magallanes after the 1-1 draw in the first leg. For their part, at 7:30 p.m., Millonarios visits Atlético Mineiro in Brazil, where they also tied by a score of 1-1 in Bogotá.

See also  Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji Municipal People's Government Announcement on the adjustment of the risk level of the epidemic in some areas of the city

You may also like

Car against a tree in the Nuoro area,...

Presidents of Paraguay and Brazil will hold a...

Escort died in a bullet attack on a...

Hunan releases top ten consumer complaint hotspots and...

Spalletti to fans, ‘now be happy and don’t...

Attock, high-speed dumper hit the car, husband and...

Fear of landslides on the road to Pance...

Zanella’s “Romeo and Juliet” in a modern key...

The government dropped petrol bombs on the people

Implementation Opinions of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy