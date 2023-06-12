Commune of CDE will hire a lawyer to follow up on cases of fraud and assaults on tourists

The Municipality of Ciudad del Este will hire a lawyer who will be dedicated exclusively to following up on complaints from Brazilian tourists who are victims of robberies, assaults and scams in the downtown area. The measure seeks to prevent open cases in the Public Ministry from ending up in nothing, due to lack of follow-up by the complainants.

Víctor Torales, municipal councilor (Yo Creo), explained that this is a matter of concern because due to a lack of follow-up, the cases opened in the Prosecutor’s Office do not conclude and the accused continue to operate with impunity, damaging the image of Ciudad del Este.

He mentioned that Mayor Miguel Prieto himself made the commitment to hire a professional lawyer to monitor the cases during a meeting held with the Brazilian consul general in Ciudad del Este, Pedro Menezes.

“We met with the Brazilian consul in our city, with the people of the Federal Highway Police and other people where we talked about the problem of piranhas and the general security of the downtown area,” said the mayor.

“Having a lawyer will allow us to follow the complaints and not, as is always said, end up in the famous oparei. Because what often happens is that tourists who are scammed do not follow up on their complaints. The mayor told the consul that the municipality is going to pay so that the tourists who make their complaints feel supported, ”he added.

more control

He announced that in this context the Municipality is working on the creation of the Municipal Tourist Police, a force different from the Tourist Police that depends on the Ministry of the Interior. “There will be a police force that will be managed by the municipal institution and that will join in the task of fighting the piranitas.”

“We are also coordinating to install smart cameras throughout the mall. We also put identifying vests on the shopping guides. There are many people who impersonate them to commit crimes. Then we identify those who are authorized to carry out this task well, “said the mayor.