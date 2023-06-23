Home » Community of Barrio El Mayor protests due to lack of light for 5 consecutive days
News

Community of Barrio El Mayor protests due to lack of light for 5 consecutive days

In the form of a protest, residents of the El Mayor neighborhood expressed their outrage at the lack of electricity supply they have experienced for the past five days. According to the residents, this problem originated last Saturday at 7 in the morning due to the explosion of a transformer.

The affected inhabitants went to the electric services company Air-e to report the lack of light, but received an answer that the repair would take five days. However, despite the expiration of the stipulated period, the problem has not been solved nor has any improvement been evidenced.

The community expressed their discomfort and stressed that the high temperatures make it impossible to cope with the lack of electricity. As a result, protesters took to the streets to protest against the company involved.

“We cannot allow a company like Aire to disrespect us and ignore us in this way,” said Iván, one of the residents of Barrio El Mayor.

In addition, Iván pointed out the absence of authorities and the fact that the mayor’s office has not provided help in this situation. The lack of response and support from the authorities has further exacerbated community discontent.

The protesters made it clear in front of the cameras of El Informador that they will continue their protest until a solution to the problem is found. “If we sit idly by, they will continue to ignore us and will not answer for the damage caused,” he said.

