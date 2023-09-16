Community of Barrio Ondas del Caribe blocks alternative route due to four days without electricity

The community of the Ondas del Caribe neighborhood has staged a blockade on the alternative route that connects Santa Marta with the local port, in protest against the lack of electricity supply that has persisted for four consecutive days.

Residents of this area have expressed their growing frustration at the lack of solutions from local authorities to restore electrical service to their homes. The interruption of the power supply has seriously affected the daily life of the community and has raised concerns for the safety of its inhabitants.

Read also: New 5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Colombia

The blockade of the road, which is a major transportation artery in the region, has caused significant delays in traffic. and has generated widespread discontent among drivers and transporters who depend on this route to access the port and other destinations.

The situation has also led to an urgent call from the community to the local electrical service provider and municipal authorities to take immediate measures to restore electricity to the affected area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

