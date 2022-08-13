In order to implement the relevant spirit and requirements of the central government, provinces and cities to stabilize the economy, implement the work deployment of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 15th Municipal Party Committee, put stable growth in a more prominent position, and focus on the implementation of market vitality improvement, industrial production competition, effective investment promotion, and investment promotion. The “six major actions” of attracting investment, boosting residents’ consumption, and escorting foreign trade enterprises, striving to promote the overall stabilization and recovery of the economy, focus on investment driving, project construction, consumption boosting, cluster strengthening, enterprise cultivation, open collaboration, and digital empowerment , headquarters investment promotion, green low-carbon, business environment and other fields, systematic planning and scientific arrangements, to seize the golden window period of the third quarter, Nanjing City plans to plan to promote the development of “concentrated efforts to fight the golden autumn bravely challenge the main beam to promote development – ‘Fighting the economy, Promoting replenishment and quick recovery ‘Top Ten Activities’. On the morning of August 12, Nanjing City held a meeting to promote the major projects of “Concentrating and Fighting in the Golden Autumn to Bravely Challenge Development”.

Han Liming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Xia Xinmin, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, presided over the meeting. Yang Xuepeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, released the situation of infrastructure projects in Nanjing and the financing needs of major projects.

This event invited the heads of the Business Management Department of the Nanjing Branch of the People’s Bank of China, heads of key financial institutions such as China Development Bank, China Export-Import Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of Communications, and Bank of Nanjing, as well as representatives of related enterprises and project units It is intended to send a signal to increase the construction of infrastructure projects, do a good job in the publicity of supporting policies in the financial field of infrastructure project construction, accumulate strength for the city’s fixed asset investment and construction in the second half of the year, form a multi-party pool, coordinate the promotion of major projects, and promote stable investment growth. good situation.

In accordance with the basic requirements for starting construction within this year and next two years, the meeting announced a total of 60 infrastructure projects to be accelerated, with a planned total investment of 185.63 billion yuan.

In terms of project types, there are 12 network infrastructure projects with a planned total investment of 135.96 billion yuan; 13 industrial upgrading infrastructure projects with a planned total investment of 14.53 billion yuan; 29 urban infrastructure projects with a planned total investment of 29.56 billion yuan; agriculture There are 2 rural infrastructure projects with a planned total investment of 4.76 billion yuan; 4 safety infrastructure projects with a planned total investment of 820 million yuan. From the perspective of project scale and volume, there are 5 projects with a planned total investment of 10 billion yuan and above, 2 projects with a total investment of 5 to 10 billion yuan, and 23 projects with a total investment of 1 to 5 billion yuan.

The projects released focus on orientation, leading and driving, and have three main characteristics: First, the investment volume is large. The total planned investment of 60 projects is 185.63 billion yuan, and the average investment per project exceeds 3 billion yuan. A number of major projects with large investment, high quality and strong driving force, such as Ningxuan Railway, Shangyuanmen Crossing the River Channel, and Nanjing North Station Comprehensive Passenger Transport Hub The implementation will further expand effective investment and increase the growth rate of infrastructure investment. Second, there are many types of projects. The projects to be accelerated this time include not only traditional infrastructure projects such as Ningchu Expressway and Jiangnan Domestic Waste Incineration Plant Phase I, but also industrial infrastructure such as Nanjing Zhongcai cold chain logistics and high-end CNC machine tool production chain. Projects, as well as new infrastructure projects such as the radio and television 5G core network and the new bus city pilot area, the project categories effectively cover the current construction priorities. The third is a good foundation for work. The projects promoted this time are the focus of construction in Nanjing’s “14th Five-Year Plan” or related special plans, and have important support for economic and social development. The preliminary work of the project has been started, and various elements are well guaranteed. These projects must be done sooner or later, and the current acceleration to promote the start of construction as soon as possible is more conducive to supporting the stable operation of the economy.

The meeting also announced 53 projects involving major project financing needs, with a planned total investment of 104.86 billion yuan and a proposed financing amount of 29.64 billion yuan. From the perspective of the project construction stage, 40 projects have started construction, and 13 projects are in the early stage of work. In terms of project types, there are 13 scientific and technological innovation projects with a planned total investment of 13.72 billion yuan and a financing demand of 4.96 billion yuan; 6 advanced manufacturing projects with a planned total investment of 10.23 billion yuan and a financing demand of 4.41 billion yuan; 24 modern service industry projects , with a planned total investment of 68.92 billion yuan and a financing demand of 16.88 billion yuan; 4 infrastructure projects with a planned total investment of 4.44 billion yuan and a financing demand of 1.41 billion yuan; 6 social and livelihood projects with a planned total investment of 7.55 billion yuan and a financing demand of 1.98 billion yuan Yuan. In terms of project scale and volume, there is one project with a planned total investment of 10 billion yuan and above, with a financing demand of 2.9 billion yuan; 5 projects with a total investment of 5-10 billion yuan, and a financing demand of 6 billion yuan; projects with a total investment of 1-5 billion yuan 22, with financing needs of 16.7 billion yuan.

The projects released at this meeting have a wide coverage and are highly compatible with the current development. At the same time, a considerable number of projects have market operating benefits and have various types of financing needs. They can be either bank loans or joint ventures with social capital. Private investment and investment and financing reforms have a positive effect.

At the end of the meeting, the financial institutions supported the construction of infrastructure projects in Nanjing, and the China Development Bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Bank of Communications, and the Bank of Nanjing signed credit agreements with the Metro Group, the Communications Group, the Urban Construction Group, and the Water Group, and the city leaders came to the stage to witness. (China Daily Jiangsu reporter station)

