CONEGLIANO. The arrhythmological team of Conegliano Cardiology, directed by Dr. Roberto Mantovan, in recent days proceeded to apply a wireless device inside the heart to an 81-year-old patient with previous infections.

“It is the first pacemaker of this type that we implant at Santa Maria dei Battuti”, explains the head physician, “It is a device that is applied inside the right ventricle, suitable for patients with particular clinical characteristics, which works independently to many years. The implant is rather quick, about 40 minutes, but requires a consolidated experience in arrhythmological intervention ».

The implanted pacemaker

The wireless pacemaker is a very small device, about three centimeters long, which contains the battery that lasts about seven years and a micro computer with all the functions of a normal pacemaker.

«It is equipped with four external micro-hooks that attach themselves to the heart muscle», specifies the head physician. «To be positioned it does not require a surgical procedure, but is inserted with special instruments through a femoral vein to the heart. The absence of threads and surgical approach makes it ideal for avoiding the risk of infection. The system can then also be controlled remotely with telemedicine. It is a technology already consolidated, but still evolving ».