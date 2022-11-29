On Monday, the management of Casa Fenzi, the main rest home in Conegliano which has already had to deal with the pandemic in recent years, like other rest institutions, issued a notice.

«As a result of the screening carried out today, further cases of positivity to Covid-19 have been detected in all the nuclei of the structure. As a completely precautionary measure, given the type of users present and in order to safeguard all resident guests, it was decided to “isolate” the people who tested “positive” in the nucleus and to suspend face-to-face visits. Positivity cases will be monitored daily and feedback will be given directly to the respective family members until complete negativity “.