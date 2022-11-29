Home News Conegliano, Covid is back in the Fenzi house: no visits from family members
News

Conegliano, Covid is back in the Fenzi house: no visits from family members

by admin
Conegliano, Covid is back in the Fenzi house: no visits from family members

On Monday, the management of Casa Fenzi, the main rest home in Conegliano which has already had to deal with the pandemic in recent years, like other rest institutions, issued a notice.

«As a result of the screening carried out today, further cases of positivity to Covid-19 have been detected in all the nuclei of the structure. As a completely precautionary measure, given the type of users present and in order to safeguard all resident guests, it was decided to “isolate” the people who tested “positive” in the nucleus and to suspend face-to-face visits. Positivity cases will be monitored daily and feedback will be given directly to the respective family members until complete negativity “.

See also  The Union of Municipalities of the Western March is a candidate to be part of the Grande Treviso project

You may also like

Nanjing City Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Command...

Weather forecast, third cyclone in 7 days: still...

The cold wave calls you to add clothes!National...

Chef Emanuele Scarello receives the seal of the...

From 22:00 on November 28 to 11:00 on...

In Mel the ancient walls of the Carrera...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Baoji News

Graduates from technical institutes, employment declining due to...

When investigating the current epidemic prevention and control...

Unheeded alarms and houses in the red zone:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy