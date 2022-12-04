Hospitals due to the flu and Covid are getting clogged. underlines it thecouncilor for health policies of the Municipality of Rimini Kristian Gianfreda which invites citizens to behave responsibly. There is no longer the covid that fills the intensive but the flu peak is already on its way, she explains. The group most subject to contagion is the pediatric one.
“The flu, as we know, is a disease that can have serious repercussions not so much on the ‘healthy citizen’ but on the elderly population, going to exacerbate chronic problems, so it shouldn’t be underestimated. Fortunately, the Covid that led to intensive care is no longer there. Today this virus, thanks to the vaccine and the protection given to the people who have contracted it, is becoming a bad flu.
But there’s another issue: Covid, added to the seasonal flu, is putting hospital wards in difficulty. In the pre-covid years the flu critical phase arrived in January and February, but this year we are already at the peak. We have been practically flu-free for two years, due to isolation and precautions, as a result the audience of susceptibles has increased significantly. More people than before are discovered, exposed to contagion. To date, the numbers of people infected with seasonal flu are significantly higher than in the past pre-covid years and for two to four weeks it is plausible that they will continue to grow, as confirmed by the director of infectious diseases Carlo Biagetti. This mainly concerns the pediatric population. So there are two recommendations I would like to make. Point one: there are no more masks and distancing, so flu and Covid vaccination are the main barrier. Point two: it is important that each of us maintains a responsible attitude when flu symptoms appear “.