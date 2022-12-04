Hospitals due to the flu and Covid are getting clogged. underlines it thecouncilor for health policies of the Municipality of Rimini Kristian Gianfreda which invites citizens to behave responsibly. There is no longer the covid that fills the intensive but the flu peak is already on its way, she explains. The group most subject to contagion is the pediatric one.

“The flu, as we know, is a disease that can have serious repercussions not so much on the ‘healthy citizen’ but on the elderly population, going to exacerbate chronic problems, so it shouldn’t be underestimated. Fortunately, the Covid that led to intensive care is no longer there. Today this virus, thanks to the vaccine and the protection given to the people who have contracted it, is becoming a bad flu.