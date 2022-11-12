Emotion today in Parè for the farewell to the old woman killed by her son. “Understanding is not necessary, but the attitudes of love towards this family and in other situations in which we will approach the experience of evil and death, these yes”. In short, do not try to understand, but give unconditional support even to those who make mistakes. These are the words of Don Paolo Salatin, the parish priest of Parè during today’s homily at the funeral of Maria Luisa Bazzo, for all Gina, killed on Monday 24 October by the hand of Ippolito Zandegiacomo, 57-year-old son, unemployed and being treated for mental problems, in his home in via Einaudi.

A tragedy that deeply shaken the Parè district, today the community gathered for the last embrace In about 150 yesterday they gathered in the church of the neighborhood for the last farewell to the eighty-seven-year-old, victim of a fact so difficult to accept, from understand, to face. “The mystery of evil that we experience in our experience and the mystery of death that affect the intelligence and the mind can be lived by crossing them in faith – said the priest – we can live them in this way, knowing that understanding is not necessary, but attitudes of love yes ».

Maria Luisa Bazzo

A community, that of Parè, which has gathered around Aldo, Maria Luisa’s brother and the rest of the family. A community gathered in a pain that cannot be explained, that cannot be accepted. In the parish church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima the suffering was palpable, even in the collected prayers of all those who did not want to miss the farewell to Gina. The priest, after reading the Gospel, drew a parallel with the unjust death of Jesus. “The death of Jesus is told to us much in the essential, speaking of the dark time that surrounded this event and the climate of silence – he continued during the homily – he tells of Joseph and the women who took care of Jesus’ body in the silence of an unjustified death, he was killed for no reason, condemned for an evil he did not commit. So we took care of our sister Gina’s body, as she did for her husband Bruno. God appears silent, he does not say anything, he does not carry words, but there is the presence that accompanies the attitudes of affection of Joseph and of the women ».

At the end of the funeral ceremony, after recalling the industriousness, the good done, the relationships and the care of her husband Bruno and her son Ippolito, Don Paolo also recalled the closeness of the parish priest Don Michele to the family. “With courage we continue to have attitudes of good towards others, we do not let evil block us”, concluded the priest. Then the sad exit from the church, for the last journey, the one towards the cemetery of San Giuseppe. Many hugged their brother Aldo and the rest of the family. In the background remains the drama of a son who stabbed his mother to death, trying to cut her wrists and quartering the woman’s cat, then calling the carabinieri saying “Come, I killed my mother”. In recent days, the assignment for the psychiatric examination on the 57-year-old has been entrusted.