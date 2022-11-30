Home News Conegliano, the thieves return to the house of the singer-songwriter Alessandra Giubilato
Thieves still in action in Conegliano. A theft was carried out in the Setteborghi area. The victim is the mother of Alessandra Giubilato, a singer-songwriter from Conegliano who, among other things, finds herself living in the same house as her with her American husband Drake, waiting for her to move. The raid occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The burglars broke the study window to enter the house. On Tuesday afternoon Alessandra’s mother went out, shortly after her Alessandra and her husband also went out.

The first to return home was the mother, who found herself in front of the bedrooms completely ransacked. Stolen gold earrings. «She cared a lot about it, they were an anniversary present that my dad had given her – Alessandra tells us – surely it could have been worse, but my mum is really very tried by what happened. She found all the bedrooms a mess, with drawers overturned over the bed and a big mess. They also stole the gummy candies.’ Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened.

Many, on social networks, have shown solidarity with the Giubilato family who had already been the victim of other thefts, always in the Setteborghi home. «Luckily we had deposited cash in the bank in the morning – adds Alessandra – obviously we filed a complaint, unfortunately the cameras that are installed in the room were not reset, in the sense that some days the modem was changed and therefore must be reconnected. Perhaps the thieves were surprised by my mother’s return or they saw the cameras and ran away”.

