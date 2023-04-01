Home News Confirmed! Falcao and Lorelei will be parents for the fifth time
The news that the fans of soccer player Radamel Falcao and his wife, the Argentine model Lorelei Tarón, had been waiting for was finally confirmed. They will be parents for the fifth time!

The happy news was shared by Lorelei through her official Instagram account, in which she published some emotional photos in which her pregnancy can be seen. «Love multiplies and so do we. Our biggest life project is FAMILY. We are going to be parents for the fifth time! “Wrote the model in the publication.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, already have three daughters: Dominique, Desirée, Annette and a son, Jedidiah García Tarón. The news of the fifth pregnancy had been rumored for the past few months, but was finally confirmed by the couple on the afternoon of March 31.

The followers of Falcao and Lorelei did not take long to fill them with congratulations and good wishes in the comments of the publication on Instagram.

The couple has proven to be one of the most loved and respected in the world of football, both for their career and for their family life.

