Declining purchasing power due to high inflation and the depreciation of TL in Turkey makes it common to work and live with low wages. With the enactment of the law, which increases the minimum pension to 7,500 lira, 8.8 million retirees will try to live on this money. The number of those with a retirement age of 7,500 liras, together with those who are old enough to retire (EYT), will exceed 15 million. AKP government, a short time to the elections […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook