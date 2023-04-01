Home Health Lukashenko proposes a truce but the Kremlin freezes him
by admin

breaking latest news – The Kremlin has excluded one truce in Ukraine despite the appeal launched by the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko who urged the parties to engage in dialogue without preconditions to end the conflict. “Nothing has changed in the context of Ukraine, the military special operation continues, since it is the only way to achieve the goals we have today,” the spokesman said Dmitry Peskov.

“We have to stop now”

“We must stop now, before the escalation begins. I take the risk of suggesting a cessation of hostilities”, Lukashenko said in an address to the nation, “it is possible – and must – to resolve all territorial, reconstruction, of security and others at the negotiating table without preconditions

If the Russian leadership sees the risk of a collapse, it will use the most terrible weapons, warned the Belarusian president, underlining that the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive would make any negotiations impossible. “A third world war with nuclear implications looms on the horizon,” Lukashenko added, “because of “the United States and its allies, an all-out war has been unleashed in Ukraine.”

