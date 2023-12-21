Home » Confronting Beijing: Philippine President Marcos says Manila stands up for its maritime rights – RFI – Radio France Internationale
Confronting Beijing: Philippine President Marcos says Manila stands up for its maritime rights – RFI – Radio France Internationale

Tensions between the Philippines and China continue to escalate as Philippine President Marcos asserts Manila’s commitment to upholding its maritime rights in the South China Sea. This comes after the Chinese government accused the Philippines of violating its maritime territory.

In response, the Philippine Secretary of Defense refuted the Chinese government’s accusations, claiming that the Philippines did not provoke the situation. This follows a period of unrest in China, with Xi Jinping’s regime facing unprecedented chaos, sparking questions about the government’s prescription of the economy.

China’s Ministry of National Security has also called on the Philippines to remain “rational” in the ongoing maritime disputes, while the President of the Philippines has criticized the direction of Philippines-China relations, stating that they are “going in the wrong direction.”

The tension between the two countries shows no sign of dissipating, as both sides remain steadfast in their positions regarding maritime rights and territorial sovereignty in the South China Sea. As the situation unfolds, the international community is closely monitoring the developments and their potential impact on regional stability.

